NYPD: Fatal shooting of Jayden Goodridge in the Bronx was case of mistaken identity

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police said Thursday two young men were shot in the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. 

The NYPD released video of the suspects on a moped shooting toward two 21-year-old men on the sidewalk. It happened Nov. 13 on 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven

One of the men, Jayden Goodridge, a former basketball player, was hit in the stomach and died the next day. Goodridge's friend suffered a graze wound. 

Investigators said the victims were mistaken for rival gang members.

So far, no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on November 17, 2022 / 8:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

