NYPD: Dump truck driver left scene after striking and killing woman in Williamsburg
NEW YORK -- A woman died after she was struck by a dump truck on Monday morning in Brooklyn.
Police said the driver did not stay at the scene after striking the woman at Kingsland Avenue and Richardson Street in Williamsburg.
The woman died at the hospital, investigators said.
There was no immediate word of any arrests.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.