NYPD disciplinary trial begins for officers accused of misconduct in deadly shooting of Kawaski Trawick

NEW YORK -- An NYPD disciplinary trial began Monday for two officers accused of misconduct in the deadly shooting a man inside his Bronx apartment. 

The 2019 encounter between Kawaski Trawick and Officers Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis was caught on police body camera. 

Police were called to Trawick's apartment after he was locked out. The officers are accused of using a Taser on him and then shooting him. 

The officers' union has said investigations by the Bronx district attorney and the NYPD's Use of Force division found no evidence of wrongdoing. 

First published on April 24, 2023 / 11:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

