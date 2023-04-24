NYPD disciplinary trial begins for officers accused of misconduct in deadly shooting of Kawaski Trawick
NEW YORK -- An NYPD disciplinary trial began Monday for two officers accused of misconduct in the deadly shooting a man inside his Bronx apartment.
The 2019 encounter between Kawaski Trawick and Officers Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis was caught on police body camera.
- Related Story: Family of Kawaski Trawick, man fatally shot by police in 2019, calls for NYPD officers to be fired
Police were called to Trawick's apartment after he was locked out. The officers are accused of using a Taser on him and then shooting him.
The officers' union has said investigations by the Bronx district attorney and the NYPD's Use of Force division found no evidence of wrongdoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.