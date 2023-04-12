Family of Kawaski Trawick, man fatally shot by police in 2019, calls for NYPD officers to be fired

Family of Black man killed by NYPD in Bronx calls for officers' firing

NEW YORK -- Four years after the deadly police shooting of a Bronx man inside his apartment, his family is calling for the officers involved to be fired.

The family of Kawaski Trawick rallied Wednesday with community leaders calling for justice.

Video shows officers Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis responding to the apartment in April 2019.

Trawick's family says the 32-year-old was cooking when the officers broke open his door, tased him, then shot and killed him.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board is prosecuting the officers in a discipline trial, which begins Monday.

"Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis should be held accountable for taking Kawaski's life. So we're asking that you support us, stand with us during the trial week, reaching out to the mayor and Commissioner Sewell to have these officers fired," mother Ellen Trawick said.

The officers' union said, "The case was thoroughly investigated by the Bronx District Attorney and the NYPD's Force Investigation Division and found no evidence of wrongdoing."

A CCRB spokesperson said in a statement, "After carefully reviewing body-worn camera footage, witness statements, officer interviews and more, the Board determined that Officers Thompson and Davis committed misconduct when they killed Kawaski Trawick. We are confident that CCRB prosecutors will successfully prove this at trial and hope the NYPD will hold these officers accountable."