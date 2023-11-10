Watch CBS News
Local News

Police increasingly concerned about Israel-Hamas war demonstrations, NYPD sources say

By Tim McNicholas

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- NYPD sources tell CBS New York police are becoming increasingly concerned with the hostility and the number of rallies in the city as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

Police sources say every precinct now has one supervisor and eight uniformed cops on standby, ready to respond whenever there are large planned or pop-up demonstrations.

Those demonstrations are becoming a near-daily occurrence in the city, often drawing thousands of people.

The NYPD says they want to ensure people can peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights, but in a statement Friday, the department says they won't tolerate violence or property damage.

Thursday night, demonstrators spray-painted the New York Times building and threw newspapers in the lobby.

NYPD sources say two police cars were also vandalized and so far, no one has been arrested for that vandalism.

One reason police are concerned is because bias crimes have been on the rise.

The NYPD says there were 101 bias incidents in October; that's a 124% increase from October of last year, led by a spike in anti-Jewish incidents.

CAIR, the nation's largest Muslim civil rights organization, says they also saw a large spike over the past month nationwide in requests for help and reports of bias.

Related story: Man wearing Arab scarf says he was violently confronted by a woman in Brooklyn park

NYPD sources say violence and vandalism has been rare at rallies but do say police are concerned about the overall hostility stemming from the war and how the rallies are stretching NYPD resources.

A department spokesperson says the NYPD is ready and able to respond to the demonstrations.

Tim McNicholas
timmcnicholas.jpg

Tim McNicholas is a reporter for CBS New York. He joined the team in September 2022 after working in Chicago, Indianapolis, Toledo and Hastings, Nebraska.

First published on November 10, 2023 / 4:36 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.