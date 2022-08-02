NYPD commissioner, union fume after officers attacked with bottles following Bronx Dominican Day Parade

NEW YORK -- There is outrage from NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the police union after videos circulated of officers having bottles thrown at them while trying to make an arrest.

It happened in on Sunday after the Bronx Dominican Day Parade, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday.

A crowd is seen yelling at officers as a man is walked away in handcuffs at around 7:30 p.m. at East 168th Street and Sheridan Avenue. The NYPD says officers were responding to a large group gathered there drinking, playing loud music, blocking the sidewalk, and being disorderly.

Seconds later, it appears one officer comes back and throws another man to the ground and tensions escalate. A man wearing yellow is seen throwing a punch at a cop and then several glass bottles are thrown at the officers.

"A lot of glass for the police," Diego Hernandez said.

Video from another vantage point shows the person in yellow running away.

"There are more cops here. They were doing their job. I think some people don't live in this area," a Grand Concourse resident named Mercy said.

"It's pretty dangerous, so usually people just stay inside," a resident named Elizabeth added.

Police say officers approached one individual who tried to flee. It turns out, he had a loaded firearm on him and that's when officers tried to disperse the crowd.

"To think that people would think it's acceptable to throw anything at a police officer is outrageous," Sewell said.

The police union tweeted, "Not shocking anymore -- and that's a problem. NYC police officers are seeing this on a daily basis," and added they need more support from the justice system.

"We are going to identify the people responsible for that and we're going to bring them to justice," NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said.

"From me watching the video, that's a plot against the police where they feel like certain areas of police will be outnumbered," resident Marlon Brown said. "It's not a good relationship."

"Greater staffing resources would've assisted in that particular situation. The NYPD is experiencing a monstrous amount of attrition in relation to officers leaving," said criminal justice expert Darrin Porcher, a former NYPD lieutenant.

The NYPD released photos of seven individuals ages 20 to 25 they are asking the public to help them find. Police said this group is responsible for throwing the glass and one person did sustain cuts to their face and had to be taken to a hospital.

Police say three men were arrested and face charges, including criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Four officers did sustain minor injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.