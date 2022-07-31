Bronx Dominican Day Parade kicks off Sunday afternoon
NEW YORK -- The Bronx Dominican Day Parade kicks off Sunday afternoon.
Expect to hear plenty of Latin music as the parade makes its way from up Grand Concourse, beginning on East 176th Street in the Mount Hope section.
For decades, the annual event has highlighted the Caribbean nation's music, food, culture and history.
Mayor Eric Adams will be among the elected officials marching in the parade.
