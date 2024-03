Boyfriend charged in Fulton Street subway push, NYPD says

Boyfriend charged in Fulton Street subway push, NYPD says

Boyfriend charged in Fulton Street subway push, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- There is new information on a subway push in Lower Manhattan.

Police have now charged the victim's boyfriend.

Police sources say the 29-year-old woman's feet were amputated when she was hit by a 3 train at the Fulton subway station at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The suspect, 35-year-old Christian Valdez, is now facing attempted murder and felony assault charges.