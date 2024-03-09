Woman struck by train after boyfriend pushed her onto subway tracks, NYPD says

Man pushes girlfriend onto subway tracks in Lower Manhattan, police say

NEW YORK -- A woman was struck by a train Saturday after her boyfriend pushed her onto the tracks, the NYPD says.

It happened at the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the 29-year-old victim was struck by a 3 train.

She was taken to a local hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition, but according to police sources, the woman's feet had to be amputated.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.