NYPD: Burglars stole $800,000 worth of jewelry from Cellini Jewelers in Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police say burglars stole $800,000 worth of jewelry from a high-end jewelry store in midtown Manhattan.

Surveillance video shows the suspects smashed their way inside Cellini Jewelers on Park Avenue early Saturday and ransacked the display cases. 

The stolen jewelry includes an undisclosed number of high-end watches, according to police. 

Police are searching for three men who left the scene in a gray sedan. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 11:54 PM

