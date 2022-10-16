Caught On Video: Suspects smash into Cellini Jewelers in Manhattan, rob glass cases

NEW YORK - The search is on for at least three people who burglarized a high-end jewelry store in midtown Manhattan.

Police released video of the brazen break-in at Cellini Jewelers on Park Avenue and 56th Street at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

We're told the suspects smashed through the glass doors and broke open multiple cases, then stole jewelry and ran from the store.

It was not immediately clear how much the stolen jewelry is worth.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.