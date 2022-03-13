As search for suspect targeting homeless in Manhattan continues, protesters take to streets calling for change

Protesters gather in Manhattan to call on city to better protect the homeless

NEW YORK -- Protesters gathered Sunday evening at the corner of Lafayette and Howard streets in Manhattan, where a homeless man was shot and killed on Saturday.

They called on the city to take action in keeping homeless New Yorkers safe.

"Homeless New Yorkers need safe haven. What that means is offering safe haven beds, stabilization beds, and housing so people can come inside and be safe -- not be sleeping out in weather like this," said Corinne Low, executive director of the Open Hearts Initiative.

The victim in Saturday's attack was one of two homeless men shot while sleeping.

No arrests have been made, but police have released images of the suspect they're looking for.