NYPD: 18-year-old woman slashed on arm at 42nd Street-Port Authority station

By Jeff Capellini

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There was a stabbing on a subway platform in Manhattan on Sunday evening.

Police said an 18-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being slashed on the arm at around 6:45 p.m. at the 42nd Street-Port Authority station.

There was no immediate word what lead up to the incident and no arrests have been made. 

First published on November 20, 2023 / 12:01 AM EST

