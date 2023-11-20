NYPD: 18-year-old woman slashed on arm at 42nd Street-Port Authority station

NEW YORK -- There was a stabbing on a subway platform in Manhattan on Sunday evening.

Police said an 18-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being slashed on the arm at around 6:45 p.m. at the 42nd Street-Port Authority station.

There was no immediate word what lead up to the incident and no arrests have been made.