NYPD hunting for gunman after man shot at Yankee Stadium train stop
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for the person who shot a man inside a subway station in the Bronx.
The gun violence erupted at around 2 p.m. on Sunday at the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium stop.
Police said someone shot a 34-year-old man in the right leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
It's not clear what led to the incident.
The MTA said 4 trains were running with delays as police continue their investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.