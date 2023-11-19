NYPD hunting for gunman after man shot at Yankee Stadium train stop

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for the person who shot a man inside a subway station in the Bronx.

The gun violence erupted at around 2 p.m. on Sunday at the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium stop.

Police said someone shot a 34-year-old man in the right leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It's not clear what led to the incident.

The MTA said 4 trains were running with delays as police continue their investigation.