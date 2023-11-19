Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD hunting for gunman after man shot at Yankee Stadium train stop

By Jeff Capellini

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for the person who shot a man inside a subway station in the Bronx.

The gun violence erupted at around 2 p.m. on Sunday at the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium stop.

Police said someone shot a 34-year-old man in the right leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It's not clear what led to the incident.

The MTA said 4 trains were running with delays as police continue their investigation.

First published on November 19, 2023 / 5:01 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.