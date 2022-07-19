Watch CBS News
New York News

NYPD: 1 dead following multi-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Bronx

By Kevin Rincon

/ CBS New York

3 thrown from motorcycle in the Bronx, 1 killed
3 thrown from motorcycle in the Bronx, 1 killed 01:37

NEW YORK -- There was a deadly crash on Tuesday in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

Police say a motorcycle tried to squeeze between two SUVs when they collided, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.

There were three people on the bike. One was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The third was transported privately with no immediate word on their condition.

The driver of a Toyota RAV4 said the motorcycle was speeding up Morrison Avenue heading towards Westchester Avenue when it was hit by a turning SUV.

Surveillance video shows the motorcycle driver doing a wheelie moments before the crash.

The two SUV drivers stayed at the scene. There was no word on any charges. 

Kevin Rincon
kevin-rincon-small-2021.png

Kevin Rincon is a reporter for CBS2.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 6:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.