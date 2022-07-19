NYPD: 1 dead following multi-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Bronx

NEW YORK -- There was a deadly crash on Tuesday in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

Police say a motorcycle tried to squeeze between two SUVs when they collided, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.

There were three people on the bike. One was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The third was transported privately with no immediate word on their condition.

The driver of a Toyota RAV4 said the motorcycle was speeding up Morrison Avenue heading towards Westchester Avenue when it was hit by a turning SUV.

Surveillance video shows the motorcycle driver doing a wheelie moments before the crash.

The two SUV drivers stayed at the scene. There was no word on any charges.