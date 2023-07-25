Watch CBS News
Pilot program aims to bring energy efficient stoves to NYCHA housing

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A new pilot program in New York City will help to bring energy efficient stoves to those in NYCHA housing.

NYCHA's Induction Stove Challenge calls on appliance manufacturers to design and build electric cooking systems to replace existing fossil fuel stoves.

Manufacturers will be asked to submit proposals that include innovative solutions and provide product designs that can be installed in older buildings.

The program is expected to launch this fall. Click here for more information.

Earlier this year, New York became the first state to ban gas stoves in new residential building construction.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 8:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

