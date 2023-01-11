Consumer Product Safety Commission mulling nationwide ban on gas stoves

NEW YORK -- A federal agency is considering taking action to address the health problems linked to gas stoves. One option could be a nationwide ban.

Recent studies show emissions worsen childhood asthma and other diseases.

College student Essence Sarduy struggles with asthma.

"Like my throat's closing up. I can't breathe," Sarduy said.

But she said she never connected her asthma attacks to her kitchen.

Several studies now identify gas stoves as a hidden hazard linked to more than 12% of childhood asthma cases and other respiratory, cardiovascular, and heart problems.

"There are chemicals that come out from the gas, and a lot the nitrogen dioxide. Particularly, if there is not good ventilation, they can build up in the household," said Dr. Jacqueline Moline of Northwell Health Occupational Medicine.

As a result, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is mulling action on gas stoves used in more than one-third of U.S. homes.

"You are burning fuel in your home, in your kitchen, which is usually the center of your family life. Other gas appliances are directly vented to the outside," said Katherine Pruitt of the American Lung Association.

Pruitt said that causes not only indoor air pollution but also greenhouse gases, even when stoves are off.

However, the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers says the solution is better ventilation. Some contactors say talk of a ban is premature.

"Why attack an entire industry? If a doctor's recommendation says it affects somebody's asthma, no one is gong to argue with that, but there are millions of gas stoves," Joe Cornetta, president-elect of Plumbing Heating & Cooling Contractors.

"A ban on gas cooking appliances would remove an affordable and preferred technology used in more than 40% of homes across the country. A ban would fail to address the overall concern of indoor air quality while cooking, because all forms of cooking, regardless of heat source, generate air pollutants, especially at high temperatures. A focus on increased use of ventilation is an effective solution to improve indoor air quality while cooking," added Jill Notini of the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers.

Some would miss the ease of cooking with gas, but Westbury resident Medline Loew said, "I'm for anything that will make my health better."

Meanwhile, the American Lung Association recommends using the hood that vents to the outside while cooking, or open a window.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has many options, from an import ban to setting emissions standards and will open the debate to public comments before any decision is made.