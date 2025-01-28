New York City Housing Authority could be impacted by Trump administration's federal grant freeze

NEW YORK — The Trump administration ordered a freeze on federal grants and loans Tuesday. While the move was blocked by a federal judge, one of the many areas potentially impacted by the loss, if it's enacted, is the New York City Housing Authority.

The Tenant Association president of NYCHA's Frederick Douglass Houses showed CBS News New York's Lisa Rozner duct tape used to hold in a leaky ceiling in the lobby of 868 Amsterdam Ave.

"It's about to fall. They drill little nails into cardboard," Tenant Association President Carmen Quinones said. "And this is what federal dollars are doing – nothing."

Quinones, who met with Trump during his first term, and said she's not buying White House officials' reassurances about the freeze.

"Trump, you need to pray and ask God to give you some real understanding because what you're doing is barbaric," she said.

"This president has exceeded his authority"

Democratic lawmakers say this would impact everything from roads and bridges to child care and health care.

Tuesday afternoon, before the federal judge issued a stay on the directive, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced she and New Jersey's attorney general, along with several other Democratic AGs, would sue the administration to block the freeze.

"To the children across the country who depend on SNAP for their next meal, to the seniors who rely on state services to get the care that they need," James said. "We are preparing to defend our Constitution. This president has exceeded his authority."

"Presidents have powers, but they are not unlimited," New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul posted on social media, "The Trump administration wants to defund Homeland Security, health care, and even our roads and bridges. New York won't let them do it without a fight."

The White House said no payments would be affected by the freeze and it wouldn't be a blanket pause on federal assistance. The press secretary named a few programs the freeze would not impact.

"Social security benefits, Medicare benefits, food stamps, welfare benefits, assistance that is going directly to individuals will not be impacted by this pause," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.