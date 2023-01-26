NYCHA Chair Greg Russ stepping down after 3 years

NEW YORK -- Greg Russ, the head of the New York City Housing Authority, is stepping down.

Russ spent three years running the agency.

"The homes and communities of thousands of families across New York City are better because of Mr. Russ' service and we are incredibly grateful for the leadership he demonstrated throughout his time here," said NYCHA's interim CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt, who commended Russ for his handling of the agency's financial rescue plan.

Vice Chair Victor Gonzalez will preside over board meetings until a new chair is selected.