Watch CBS News
Local News

NYCHA Chair Greg Russ stepping down after 3 years

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYCHA Chair Greg Russ stepping down after 3 years
NYCHA Chair Greg Russ stepping down after 3 years 00:27

NEW YORK -- Greg Russ, the head of the New York City Housing Authority, is stepping down.

Russ spent three years running the agency. 

"The homes and communities of thousands of families across New York City are better because of Mr. Russ' service and we are incredibly grateful for the leadership he demonstrated throughout his time here," said NYCHA's interim CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt, who commended Russ for his handling of the agency's financial rescue plan. 

Vice Chair Victor Gonzalez will preside over board meetings until a new chair is selected. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 10:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.