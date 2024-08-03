Red Alert for severe storms and heat advisory today in NYC area. See live weather radar.

First Alert Weather: Heat advisory in NYC as severe storms approach

We've issued a Red Alert due to extreme heat and potential for severe storms today.

The day started off dry with a mix of sun and clouds, with dew points are well into the 70s. So while highs will be around 90 degrees Saturday afternoon, it'll feel more like 100.

Therefore, a heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.

Interactive Weather Radar

Severe afternoon storms possible

With this tropical air in place, any storm will be capable of very heavy rain. Some strong to severe storms are possible, with damaging wind being the main threat.

We'll have to start keeping an eye on the sky for showers and storms approaching after about 3 p.m.

Any storms should start weakening after sunset and exit the coast before midnight. Not everyone will see them all at once.

Looking ahead

Overall, this weekend continues the trend of hot and humid temperatures and the risk of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Sunday looks similar with temperatures back into the mid 80s. So rinse and repeat -- or more like sweat and repeat!

We'll see another unsettled pattern next week, but Monday looks to be the best chance at staying dry.

First Alert Weather maps