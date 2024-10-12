A warm, but breezy Saturday in the NYC area. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

First Alert Weather: Warmer, but breezy Saturday in NYC - 10/12/24

Saturday

It's beautiful today across the Tri-State Area with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the 70s, so get outside if you can!

Tonight will be partly cloudy and seasonably cool with lows in the 50s in New York City and 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday

Tomorrow, the location of a frontal boundary will dictate what you see.

North of the front, expect more clouds and greater shower chances. Highs will only be in the 50s and 60s there. South of the front, there will be more sun and temperatures well into the 70s -- perhaps even low 80s far south! Models are struggling to pinpoint that location, far.

For now, NYC probably will top out on either side of 70 degrees. While there is a shower chance, tomorrow is by no means a washout.

Next week

Looking toward next week, our coolest air of the season thus far will bring a couple days in the 50s!

Have a great weekend.