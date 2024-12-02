Cold weather settles in for NYC area, snow in the forecast this week

First Alert Weather: Cold temperatures could mean snow in the forecast

NEW YORK -- New York is facing some cold weather this week, along with a little bit of snow, if you can believe it.

You'll be feeling it out the door Monday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Wear multiple layers -- winter coats, hats, gloves and scarves -- especially if you're standing outside for an extended period of time.

The high will be around 39 degrees, which feels more like January than December, that's for sure.

Thankfully, you won't need any rain gear, but winds will be gusting up to 20 mph at times, making it feel no better than maybe 35 or so. Some wind chills, unfortunately, won't get out of the 20s.

Looking ahead, snow and rain showers will work their way into our area Wednesday night into Thursday, with the air sufficiently cold.

The issue we're seeing is we will have to compete with some warmer air working in, so a lot of this may just end up being a wintry mix for the city. Needless to say, the models are still kind of up in the air, as far as that rain/snow line.

We'll keep an eye on that, but behind that system, we'll have to keep an eye on the winds. It looks like Thursday will be a gusty day, either way you slice it, but it's possible we'll break the wind advisory threshold of about 46 mph.

All the while, the cold will persist, with temperatures likely even colder as we wrap up the week.

