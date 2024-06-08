Watch CBS News
Beautiful weather Saturday in NYC before more weekend rain. Watch the First Alert Forecast.

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Abundant sunshine Saturday in NYC
First Alert Weather: Abundant sunshine Saturday in NYC 03:50

Saturday forecast

It's a beautiful day across the Tri-State Area on Saturday!

Mostly sunny skies prevail with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We're catching a break from the humidity as well and in excellent shape with a comfy breeze.

Overnight, skies turn partly cloudy. Most of the Tri-State Areas looks to remain dry, but some showers are possible far north and west of New York City late at night and around dawn.

Lows won't be quite as chilly, bottoming out in the 50s to mid 60s.

Sunday forecast

Sunday won't be quite as perfect, but it won't be a washout either!

We'll start with mostly cloudy skies and some showers working through from the northwest. You'll want an umbrella handy through midday.

Things should start clearing out by mid-afternoon or so as rain moves offshore. We'll wrap up the day with sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the 70s.

Looking ahead

The nice weather looks to continue right into the new week before the heat and humidity return.

First Alert Weather maps

First published on June 8, 2024 / 11:31 AM EDT

