Rainy start to Labor Day weekend travel around NYC. Maps show what to expect for the holiday weekend.

New York and New Jersey residents woke up to rainy weather Friday morning, as many set out for their Labor Day weekend destinations.

CBS New York's First Alert Weather team is tracking it all for the commute and weekend ahead.

NYC weather for holiday travel rush

It was a bumpy ride for commuters Friday morning, but there's good news around the corner.

The wipers got a workout earlier as showers and even some downpours pushed through the area. Thankfully, those were more of a morning deal, as we're only expecting stray showers by the afternoon. But just like yesterday, people will be buzzing about the temperatures, as we struggle to get into the low 70s - that's normal for late September.

Evening plans should go off without a hitch, as we're only expecting a stray shower out there, at best. The same can be said overnight, but we'll also watch the humidity creep up into daybreak.

Labor Day weekend forecast

We're a little more optimistic about Saturday with the shower and thunderstorm threat holding off until late in the day, and mainly north and west. That said, the daytime should stay pretty dry, with just some clouds in the mix. It will be warmer and more humid, too, with highs closer to 80.

Sunday, unfortunately, will start off with thunderstorms in the vicinity, but mainly around the city and south and east. The main threats will be downpours that could lead to localized flooding, as well as locally damaging winds. There's even a low-end chance of thunderstorm development into the afternoon, but that threat seems rather isolated, and again, mainly south and of the city.

The good news is Labor Day is looking like the best of the bunch, with picture perfect skies, low humidity and highs in the 70s.

Live radar shows latest forecast

