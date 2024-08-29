Labor Day Weekend travel rush begins for NYC airports & roadways. Here are the best and worst times.

NEW YORK -- Labor Day Weekend is almost here, and New York City area airports and roadways are expected to see millions of travelers over the next few days.

Experts say it's best to leave early and be prepared for large crowds.

Labor Day Weekend travel at NYC airports

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration is preparing to screen more than 17 million people across the country during this record-breaking travel period, which runs from now through next Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The federal agency believes around 2.5 million passengers will travel through John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and Stewart International Airport during the six-day period.

Thursday, Friday and Monday are expected to be the busiest days.

TSA says it's staffed to handle the large crowds, with the goal of keeping wait times under 30 minutes at standard screening lanes. Officials say it's always best to get to the airport at least an hour and a half to two hours prior to a scheduled flight.

Labor Day Weekend best & worst times for drivers

For those hitting the road, AAA says the best time to travel is before 11 a.m. Thursday, and the worst time is between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

"It's going to be very busy considering the fact that there will be nearly five million vehicles that will use the intra-city bridges and tunnels over the holiday weekend, with the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge the busiest. From Thursday until Monday it will see 1.1. million vehicles," said AAA's Northeast representative Robert Sinclair.

Gas prices are said to be around 44 cents per gallon cheaper than last year, which could also contribute to busy roadways.

AAA says domestic travel will be focus this holiday weekend, with 9% more people taking to the skies than last year. The agency says the cost of flying is down about 6%, likely adding to the increase.