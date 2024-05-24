NYC weather for Memorial Day Weekend goes from sunshine to soaker. Maps show the holiday timeline.

After Thursday's damaging thunderstorms, New York City's weather for Memorial Day Weekend is looking mostly bright -- except for the holiday itself.

Saturday will start out sunny, with the chance of showers later in the day. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer, before clouds move in Monday. Expect to see a soaking rain on Memorial Day, especially in the afternoon.

Here's a breakdown of the timing throughout the holiday weekend.

Friday: After a very stormy Thursday, much better weather is expected for today. More sunshine and less humidity will make for a great day at the beach, as well as a great day to travel.

A few clouds to start, with a stray shower or two south of the city. Otherwise expect increasing sunshine and decreasing humidity. Warm, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog is possible for coastal areas. Lows in the 60s for the city and 50s for many of the suburbs.

Saturday: Sun to start, then clouds build throughout the day. A shower or storm is possible in the evening into the overnight hours. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: A few clouds early, followed by abundant sunshine in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday (Memorial Day): Showers and storms likely, especially in the afternoon. Rain can be heavy at times. Cooler, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Stick with CBS New York's First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts over the holiday weekend.