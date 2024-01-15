NYC surgeon who saved Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 1958 stabbing honored at Long Island parade

VILLAGE OF HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- A big celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was held Monday on Long Island, where residents lined the streets in the Village of Hempstead to honor the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader.

Mayor Walyn Hobbs said it's Long Island's longest running parade held for Dr. King.

"What we have to learn how to do is come together for common goals that do not benefit certain people but all people. So when we realize how important it is for us to work together as a people, I think that we'll keep the dream alive," he told CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado.

Hempstead also honored the family of New York City surgeon Dr. Emil Naclerio, who saved the life of Dr. King after he was stabbed in the chest signing copies of his first book in 1958. Dr. Naclerio's son, Ron Naclerio, accepted the honor on his father's behalf.

"The fact that Dr. Naclerio is associated with Dr. King and Dr. King is associated with Dr. Naclerio brings tremendous, tremendous joy," he said.

After being rushed to Harlem Hospital, an emergency surgery was performed on Dr. King to save his life, and it was referenced in his famed "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech -- the last that Dr. King would deliver before his assassination.

"The world needs great people. My dad was a great heart and lung surgeon, devised how to put the pacemakers in. And there's nothing you can't say about Dr. King, as far as being arguably the greatest human being the United States has ever seen," said Ron Naclerio.

The Village of Hempstead is home to the largest African American population in Nassau County. Regardless of background, community members say it's a privilege to carry on the legacy of Dr. King, not just on his birthday but every day.