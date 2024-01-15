Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life of service celebrated with MLK Day events around NYC

NEW YORK -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day is being observed with several events honoring the late Dr. King's work and legacy.

This year also marks 60 years since the passage of the 1963 Civil Rights Act, which he was pivotal in helping pass.

Below is a sampling of some celebrations and commemorations around the area.

New York City

In New York City, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and the Parks Department scheduled a park cleanup at the Flushing Bay Promenade at 9 a.m. in East Elmhurst.

The Brooklyn Academy of Music will host its 38th annual tribute in Brooklyn, where Mayor Eric Adams is expected to speak at 10 a.m.

Eighth grade students from Manhattan Country School will also hold a march at 10 a.m. from the Harriet Tubman Memorial in Harlem.

The interfaith Met Council plans to pack up food and emergency supplies for members of the city's Muslim community starting at 12 p.m. on Lexington Avenue.

Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to attend the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Policy Forum at the NAN House of Justice at 1:30 p.m. in Harlem.

Long Island

On Long Island, the Village of Hempstead will host a parade that steps off at 9 a.m. from Village Hall on James M. Garner Way. Organizers plan to honor Dr. Emil Naclerio, a Harlem Hospital doctor credited with saving Dr. King's life when he was stabbed in 1958.

Mount Sinai Hospital will also pause for a prayer at 10 a.m. at the Mount Sinai South Nassau Conference Center in Oceanside.

New Jersey

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will deliver remarks at 11 a.m. from Mount Olive Baptist Church in East Orange.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer is scheduled to help the Community Baptist Church of Englewood pack supplies for children at risk of hunger at 11:45 a.m.

Newark will also hold a march for liberation in Dr. King's honor at 2 p.m.