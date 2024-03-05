NYC Summer Rising applications open for 2024; How to sign up

NEW YORK -- New York City students can now sign up for Summer Rising 2024.

The free program is open to children in kindergarten through eighth grade across the five boroughs.

Families can apply using their MySchools account through March 25. The process is not first-come, first-serve.

"We are gearing up for a summer of academic support and fun with the return of the popular Summer Rising program. Applications are going live today, just in time for families to plan their summer months," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement Monday. "This year, our administration invested $80 million in additional city funding to ensure families feel supported all year round. Up to 110,000 students, from kindergarten through eighth grade, will have the chance to grow, learn, and explore their talents and imagination. We can't wait to welcome them back!"

The program runs from July 2 to Aug. 16, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for kindergarten through fifth grade and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for middle schoolers.

Students have academic lessons in the mornings, followed by activities, like art, sports and field trips, in the afternoons.

Breakfast and lunch are provided, and MetroCards or busing will be available for those who are eligible during the school year.

The Department of Education is holding a series of webinars for families to learn more about the program. The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Two others will be held on March 12 and March 14.

Applicants will be notified about their acceptances in mid-April.

Use this link to find your closest Summer Rising location.