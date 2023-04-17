NYC's Summer Rising education program opens 2023 enrollment
NEW YORK - The online enrollment portal opened Monday for New York City's Summer Rising program.
Summer Rising offers free academic and enrichment programming for city students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
This year, families will be able to rank their program preferences.
Placements will be prioritized for certain students, including those in temporary housing, foster care and those mandated for summer school.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.