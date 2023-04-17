NYC's Summer Rising education program opens 2023 enrollment

NYC's Summer Rising program starts with highest enrollment to date

NEW YORK - The online enrollment portal opened Monday for New York City's Summer Rising program.

Summer Rising offers free academic and enrichment programming for city students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

This year, families will be able to rank their program preferences.

Placements will be prioritized for certain students, including those in temporary housing, foster care and those mandated for summer school.

