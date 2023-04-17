Watch CBS News
Local News

NYC's Summer Rising education program opens 2023 enrollment

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NYC's Summer Rising program starts with highest enrollment to date
NYC's Summer Rising program starts with highest enrollment to date 01:59

NEW YORK - The online enrollment portal opened Monday for New York City's Summer Rising program

Summer Rising offers free academic and enrichment programming for city students in kindergarten through eighth grade. 

This year, families will be able to rank their program preferences. 

Placements will be prioritized for certain students, including those in temporary housing, foster care and those mandated for summer school.

For more information, CLICK HERE

First published on April 17, 2023 / 5:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.