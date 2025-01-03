Suspect wanted in 2 separate subway stabbings in New York City

Man wanted for 2 subway stabbings in NYC, NYPD says

NEW YORK — Police are searching for one man wanted in connection to two separate stabbings in the New York City subway system.

According to the New York City Police Department, 52-year-old Jamar Banks is accused of stabbing two people this week.

Jamar Banks NYPD Crime Stoppers

Train rider, off-duty MTA employee injured in separate stabbings

The first incident happened around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday on a northbound 2 train at the 14th Street and Seventh Avenue station in Manhattan.

Police say Banks approached a 31-year-old man from behind and started arguing with him. Banks then allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the back before getting off the train and running away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The second stabbing happened around 6:10 a.m. Thursday at the Pelham Parkway station in the Bronx. According to police, Banks approached an off-duty MTA employee on the northbound 5 train platform and started arguing with him. He then allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the MTA employee in the armpit and the back before running away.

That victim was also taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses subway violence

Gov. Kathy Hochul voiced her concerns about violence in the subway Friday. She said in many incidents, the suspects have had "serious untreated mental illness."

"We need to ensure that those who are suffering from severe mental illness are getting the care they need. And we're protecting the innocent bystanders on our subways and on our streets," Hochul said.

The governor said she will include new legislation in the executive budget to change New York's involuntary commitment laws.

She also plans to spend $1 billion to revamp care.