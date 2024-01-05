Manhattan subway service still impacted, as crews investigate cause of derailment that injured 2 dozen passengers

MTA investigating cause of subway collision that led to derailment

MTA investigating cause of subway collision that led to derailment

NEW YORK -- Thousands of commuters are dealing with subway delays Friday after trains collided on the Upper West Side, injuring at least two dozen people.

The dramatic collision sent passengers into a panic Thursday at the Broadway and 96th Street station.

"The children, they were crying, they were scared. People were crying, they were having panic attacks," one witness told CBS New York.

Officials said a northbound 1 train with about 300 passengers on board collided with another 1 train that was out of service.

The MTA said it's unsure how or why the trains hit, but said the out-of-service train was vandalized and part of it was still in the station because it was being worked on by four crew members.

"This was low speed. We'll get to the bottom of this and make sure that whatever occurred doesn't happen again," said New York City Transit President Richard Davey.

Officials said the impact left 24 people with minor injuries.

The NYPD said when the collision first happened, a good Samaritan alerted two transit K-9 officers assigned to the station.

"They rendered aid again requested EMS to respond to the scene. And then those officers, along with additional officers that responded, helped people off the trains and onto the platforms to safety," NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said.

What passengers saw as they exited the train had them speechless.

"The floors were all crunched up, the seats were really bad -- they didn't even look like seats no more -- the poles were all bent," one person said.

"I thought the concrete on top of the train was going to fall in. I thought the subway was going to fall in on us," said passenger Gregory King.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board will be on the scene Friday, and they're expected to give an update around 8:30 a.m.

Impact to commute

Meanwhile, subway service is still suspended on the 1 train between 137th Street and Times Square, along with the 3 train between 135th and Times Square. Additionally, 2 trains are running along the 5 line between 149th and Nevins streets.

The MTA said it hoped to have service restored before the morning rush, but made no guarantees.

Officials said a lot of work needed to be done overnight, including repairs to the train that derailed. Crews will also investigate the tracks in the area and make any necessary repairs.

The incident caused severe issues Thursday night for the many New Yorkers who use the 1/2/3 subway lines to head back home from work, school or just running errands.

People we spoke with said they would have to plan ahead for their commute Friday.

"Tomorrow, I'm going to take the bus, because definitely I can't do the train," Upper West Side resident Cristina Garcia said.

"It happens, it's life. It's something you've got to go through living in New York City," said Pelham Parkway resident Shawn Reid.

Customers should check the MTA website or app for the latest service updates.