MTA work train collides with subway in tunnel near 96th Street, authorities say

NEW YORK - An MTA work train collided with a northbound 1 subway train filled with passengers between 96th Street and 103rd Street Thursday, police said.

It happened around 3 p.m. Thursday.

At least eight people had minor injuries, according to authorities.

Numerous emergency responders were on the scene helping passengers depart the subway train.

"The train started shaking, shaking, shaking very hard," one passenger said. "Everyone was scared, screaming. There was a lot of children. Everyone was trying to call 911."

Service on 1/2/3 trains was disrupted in both directions as a result.

Service on the 2 train was running on the 5 line from Nevins Street to 149 Street-Grand Concourse.

