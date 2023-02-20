NYC students collect excess cafeteria food to help fight hunger

Students team up with nonprofit to help fight hunger

NEW YORK -- A nonprofit that fights food insecurity by building a community of neighbors helping neighbors recently crossed paths with a group of inspirational high school students.

Last fall, we told you about the nonprofit Grassroots Grocery, which also helps rescue produce that might have otherwise gone to waste and stock community fridges across the city.

Now, they're teaming up with students from Stuyvesant High School, who help collect excess food from the school cafeteria and donate it to community organizations.

Grassroots Grocery Executive Director Dan Zauderer and three of the students -- Skai, Max and Ben -- joined us in the studio to talk more about how the project started and where it's headed.

