Grassroots Grocery rescues food to help keep community fridges stocked across NYC

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Grassroots Grocery rescues food to keep community fridge stocked 04:22

NEW YORK -- A couple weeks ago, we told you about a pair of new community fridges that opened outside a NYCHA development on the Upper East Side. 

Among those helping to keep the fridges stocked there and across the city is an organization called Grassroots Grocery. 

Founder Dan Zauderer joined CBS2 in the studio Friday to talk about their efforts. 

CLICK HERE for more information and watch his full interview above.  

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 9:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

