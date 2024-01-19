NYC stabbing spree suspect expected to be arraigned Friday

Suspect expected to be arraigned in multiple queens stabbings

QUEENS, N.Y. - The man accused of multiple stabbings across Queens is expected to be arraigned in court today.

Jermain Rigueur, 27, was walked out of the 113th precinct Thursday and is facing multiple attempted murder charges.

Rigueur is accused of stabbing multiple people over the past nine days.

"Thank God we have no one who lost his or her life, but it did send real fears throughout our city," Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday. "Didn't appear as if he was looking to stop anytime soon."

Authorities said that Rigueur just moved to Queens from Suffolk County, Long Island, and was living in Springfield Gardens with roommates.

Investigators are also looking into a sixth stabbing on a J-train in Brooklyn, and believe Rigueur may be responsible.

Detectives said he was wearing a lanyard that identified him as a an greeter at Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn.