Jermain Rigueur charged in Queens stabbing spree that left 5 people wounded, police say

NEW YORK - Charges were filed overnight against the man accused in a stabbing spree that injured five people in Queens.

Police say 27-year-old Jermain Rigueur was behind the series of unprovoked attacks. He now faces attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

"Our investigators believe that each of these assaults were committed by the same person," NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said Wednesday.

The first attack happened Jan. 9 when a 61-year-old was stabbed in the lower back on 137th Avenue near 157th Street.

"In this incident, the suspect actually laughed in the victim's face after he stabbed him," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny said.

More than a week later on Jan. 16, a 34-year-old woman was getting off a bus at Guy Brewer Boulevard and 134th Avenue when she said a man speaking gibberish approached her.

"A male suddenly ran up behind her, and she describes being punched in the back. But she soon realizes that she was stabbed in her right side," Kenny said.

At that same location Wednesday morning, police said a 74-year-old man taking his wife to work was stabbed in the back. The owner of a nearby dry cleaner called for help.

"Around 7:30, one old guy walking in the store and he needed help," said Bruce An, who owns Jefferson Cleaners. "I pick up the phone, I called 911."

Police said the suspect went on to stab two other victims within the same hour. First, a 41-year-old around the corner on 161st Street. Then, a 36-year-old man who got into an argument with the suspect over a seat on an MTA bus near Archer and Parsons.

All five victims are expected to recover.

Police are also investigating whether a sixth stabbing on a J train Wednesday was connected to the same suspect.

Anyone with information about the violent crime spree is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.