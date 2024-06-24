After deadly East Village stabbing, community leaders say area is "chaotic" and "out of control"

NEW YORK - A deadly stabbing in New York City's East Village has community leaders calling for more to be done about safety in the area.

The stabbing happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday near Avenue A and East 14th Street.

Police said a 38-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and died at the hospital. A 51-year-old woman was listed in critical condition, and a 32-year-old man was in stable condition.

One person was taken into custody, and sources say a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Councilmembers say the area has gotten "chaotic" & "out of control"

Two New York City Councilmembers who represent parts of Manhattan released statements about the stabbing and overall safety in the area.

Councilmember Keith Powers said "the situation on 14th Street is out of control."

"I've repeatedly called for a consistent and sustained presence of the NYPD and city agencies to finally put an end to these tragic incidents. In the time where we have received this, we have seen marked improvement," his statement read in part. "We need every elected official and agency working to solve these problems: A dedicated NYPD presence to curb illicit activities, continued enforcement of illegal vendors, on-going attention to trash and sanitation cleanup, and more."

Councilmember Carlina Rivera said "the area remains chaotic and unkempt since the pandemic."

"I have personally been in touch with the NYPD, Bellevue Hospital, the Department of Sanitation, Manhattan District Attorney, and the Archdiocese to work together to address local conditions," her statement read in part. "Just moments before the incident, the NYPD approached multiple aggressive individuals transient to the area, and have identified the individual involved as an emotionally disturbed person with a record of assault."

Both councilmembers thanked the city agencies and community groups that have been working to address the situation, with Powers adding, "it's time that everyone works together to end this madness once and for all."