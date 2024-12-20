Maps show rain, snow for the commute home around NYC. Here's the latest timeline.

NEW YORK -- A wintry mix of rain and snow is blowing into the New York City area, just in time for the Friday evening commute and the start of the holiday travel rush.

It's a First Alert Weather Day, and we're tracking a few potential impacts for your plans.

Timing out the weather today

The first thing will be the round of wet and wintry weather that moves in this afternoon. Clouds start to increase late in the morning, with showers expected around 3 p.m. and then a lingering mix into Saturday morning.

There aren't any winter weather advisories for our area, but that does not mean this won't be an impactful event. We certainly think it will be, especially because so many people have travel plans later this afternoon and tonight.

This system will be followed by the bitter cold. While it is colder now than it was yesterday, it's not as bad as it's going to be over the weekend.

How much snow?

Not everyone will see an accumulating snow today, as some areas will see plain rain, but a light accumulation is likely by day's end north and west of New York City. Then, as the cold air takes over, everyone will have the opportunity to see a little snow tonight into tomorrow morning.

When all is said and done, areas around the city and south and east will pick up a trace to 2 inches, while areas north and west will see anywhere from 2 to 5 inches.

Weather this weekend

After that, it's all about the cold. Temperatures on Saturday will be around freezing early in the morning, but will hold steady or fall the remainder of the day. That said, it will never feel better than the 20s.

Tomorrow night will be frigid with widespread sub-zero and single digit wind chills. As for Sunday, it's likely the coldest day of the next few, with wind chills stuck in the teens.

Live radar around Tri-State Area

