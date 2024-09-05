Watch CBS News
Shooting over NYC parking space sends 2 people to hospital, sources say

By John Dias

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Two men fighting over a parking space in the Bronx each pulled out a gun and fired at the other, according to New York City police sources. 

Two people were hurt in the shooting Thursday morning in the Crotona Park East section and hospitalized, police said. 

A 66-year-old man suffered serious injuries after getting shot three times in the torso and a woman walking on the sidewalk nearby was shot in the ankle, police said.

The shooting happened at around 9 a.m. on Jennings Street. 

A suspect was not in custody, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

