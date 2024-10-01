NYC enhances security after Iran attacks Israel

NEW YORK -- New York City residents will notice a more visible police presence after Iran's attacks on Israel.

The NYPD says so far there have been no credible threats in the city, though concerns remain about a "lone wolf" attacker.

Expect to see police presence outside houses of worship and heavy weapons teams deployed to sensitive locations, including predominantly Jewish neighborhoods. Police K-9s will conduct sweeps of certain houses of worship and of parked cars ahead of holiday services.

The attacks come as Jews get set to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, which starts Wednesday night. Monday will mark one year since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Yom Kippur, the day of atonement, takes place Friday, Oct. 11 through sundown Saturday, Oct. 12.

"A high visibility, enhanced deployment of NYPD"

As U.S. officials started to put out words of warning of an imminent Iranian attack, Mayor Eric Adams was speaking at a news conference.

"We have seen reports from the White House that Iran is preparing an imminent missile attack against the people of Israel. I want to say to those New Yorkers who are here, moving towards October 7th, particularly our Jewish New Yorkers, we are taking every necessary step to ensure the safety of everyone in this city, especially with the High Holy Days upon us and last week's international actions, we're closely monitoring this situation," Adams said. "New Yorkers will notice a high visibility, enhanced deployment of NYPD personnel in their communities because we wanted to make sure New Yorkers are safe. Tomorrow we'll be holding a media briefing with our Jewish leaders and the NYPD to discuss our security plans to keep New Yorkers safe this week. And as we approach one year since the terrorist attack on October 7th, we want all of our houses of worship and other Jewish organizations to be aware of what we're doing."

Once the attack commenced, Adams wrote on social media he was "praying for Israel" and "we will do everything in our power to protect New Yorkers of all faiths here at home."

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she's directed New York State Police to "increase patrols of at-risk locations across New York. There are no reported threats to New Yorkers at this time. We continue to pray for peace and an end to the violence."