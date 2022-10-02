Watch CBS News
Local News

Rent increases for rent-stabilized New York City apartments go into effect

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Angry New Yorkers sound off on Rent Guidelines Board decision to raise rents
Angry New Yorkers sound off on Rent Guidelines Board decision to raise rents 02:15

NEW YORK -- Rent increases for more than 2 million New Yorkers living in rent-stabilized apartments are now in effect.

People who renew leases now through Sept. 30, 2023, could see an increase of 3.25% on one-year leases and 5% on two-year leases.

It's the biggest hike in nearly a decade.

READ MORE: NYC Rent Guidelines Board votes to increase rents of rent-stabilized apartments

The city's Rent Guidelines Board voted for the increases in June after rent hikes were paused or kept low for two years because of the pandemic.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 10:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.