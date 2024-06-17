NYC's rent stabilized apartments could see another rent increase. Here's what the board will vote on tonight.

NEW YORK -- New York City's rent stabilized apartments could see another rent hike coming soon.

The city's Rent Guidelines Board will vote Monday on the latest proposed increases.

The vote is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, but various tenant organizations plan to protest outside the meeting an hour before.

They say a rent hike could worsen the city's eviction crisis and have devastating consequences for low-income tenants.

NYC Rent Guidelines Board's proposed rent hikes

The board is considering increases of 2% to 4.5% for one year leases and 4% to 6.5% for two year leases.

Just last year, the board approved similar increases.

Landlords responded, saying they are operating at a loss and need to be able to cover operating costs.

Back in April, the board preliminarily voted in favor of these increases, drawing criticism from Mayor Eric Adams, who thought the hike was unreasonable.

If approved, the increases would affect rent stabilized leases that begin on or after Oct. 1.