Mayor Adams: First responders can work part-time as lifeguards

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City will allow first responders to work part-time as lifeguards this summer to help ease a nationwide shortage.

Mayor Eric Adams announced he will end the outdated rule prohibiting the dual employment.

The city is also continuing bargaining with the lifeguard union, including negotiations on higher wages in an effort to recruit more lifeguards this summer.

Currently, there are 731 lifeguards re-certified, up from 500 two weeks ago.

