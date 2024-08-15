As Hurricane Ernesto hits Puerto Rico, NYC area looks to help loved ones in storm's path

As Hurricane Ernesto hits Puerto Rico, New Yorkers worry about loved ones

NEW YORK -- Hurricane Ernesto hit Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday, causing widespread flooding and power outages. The storm path is now tracking north of Puerto Rico, and it's expected to reach Bermuda later this week.

President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency for Puerto Rico, which allows FEMA to step in right away with recovery efforts.

New York City's Office of Emergency Management says it's monitoring the conditions, and one member has been deployed to help FEMA's Incident Support Team.

How to contact loved ones in Puerto Rico

In some cases, the Red Cross offers reunification services to help track down a missing loved one.

For others who don't qualify for those services, the organization recommends the following tips:

Try calling during off-peak hours for the best chance of getting through

Send a text message, which may go through even when calls don't

Try sending an email

Send a letter in case their mail is being forwarded to a new location

Check their social media pages to see if they posted about their status

Call people they know or places they frequent, like neighbors, employers, schools, places of worship or senior centers

FEMA also has tips on how to save family treasures, like books, photographs and documents.

How to help donate or volunteer after Ernesto

When disaster strikes, people often turn to the Red Cross, Salvation Army or United Way to send money and supplies or even volunteer.

The National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, NVOAD, has vetted dozens of other organizations for its online registry here.

NVOAD says cash donations are best, and urges against sending unsolicited donations.

"In the early stages of the response phase, most organizations are unable to accommodate any material goods. Unsolicited donations create a challenge of storage and sorting when focus is needed on response and recovery," its website reads.

The group also says volunteers should wait until it is safe to travel and for the needs on the ground to be identified.

"Be patient. Recovery lasts a lot longer than the media attention," the website says. "There will be volunteer needs for many months, often years, after the disaster – especially when the community enters the long-term recovery period."

If you have been impacted by the storm, visit FEMA's website for more emergency relief efforts.