NYC Pride March steps off Sunday at noon, plan for street closures

NEW YORK -- New York City's famous Pride March, led by Planned Parenthood this year, is on Sunday.

The march starts at noon at 25th Street and Fifth Avenue, then passes the historic Stonewall Inn and ends in Chelsea. This year's theme in "Unapologetically Us."

The NYPD released this map of street closures:

The NYPD provided this statement regarding security:

"The New York Police Department provides a significant and complex counterterrorism overlay to the events and celebrations around Pride month each June in New York City. The department's Intelligence Bureau also closely monitors all relevant streams of intelligence, in real time, as they relate to foreign terrorist groups or domestic violent extremists. This level of preparedness and awareness has been honed over time and informed by such events as the fatal terrorist attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, six years ago, and the targeting by ISIS of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people for terror and hate crimes. As these realities have become manifest, the NYPD's alert posture in these matters has remained ever-vigilant."

This is the first march without COVID restrictions since 2019.

To find a list of Pride-related street closures this weekend, click here.

The Harlem Pride Festival was held Saturday afternoon after it was canceled last year because of COVID.

Vendors lined 12th Avenue between 135th and 138th streets, providing food and fun for families. It included live music and two performance stages.

The event was also a platform to welcome and educate the neighborhood about the LGBTQ+ community.

The 41st Front Runners New York LGBT Pride Run was held in Central Park on Saturday morning.