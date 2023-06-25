Watch CBS News
NYC Pride March 2023 parades through Manhattan on Sunday

By Christina Fan

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There will be music, dancing and plenty of rainbows when the 2023 NYC Pride March parades through Manhattan on Sunday. 

Massive crowds are expected to line the streets along the parade route

Last night, people from all over the world partied in front of the historic Stonewall Inn to celebrate the end of Pride Month

"It feels really cool to know I'm OK with being myself here and I don't have to look over my shoulder and be afraid," said Alex Williams, from Conner, Texas. 

"It's insane. I've been on and off trying not to cry," said Nix Chapman. 

"It's not something that we get to see everyday, especially in southern Texas," said Harley Sargent. 

Sunday's march starts on 5th Avenue, then loops through Greenwich Village to pass by Stonewall, and ends in Chelsea. Millions are expected to attend. 

Saturday, a sea of people came out to celebrate Harlem Pride, with LGBTQ+ vendors lining 12th Avenue. 

"Seeing what Harlem is doing is amazing because a couple years ago they didn't have this," said Romano Johnson, Gilead ambassador. 

"Sometimes with the Black community you don't feel that support with the gay community. So they're really bringing that together here," said Brauna Marks, of Edison, New Jersey

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams were among the dignitaries in attendance. 

"Pride crosses all demographics and all demographics must be heard," said Adams. 

"You have to be fearless every single day. You have to be tough. You have to stand up to the hatred and the bigotry and that's what this celebration is all about," said Hochul. 

Hochul and Adams are expected to be in Sunday's march. 

Christina Fan
Christina Fan joined CBS2 News as a general assignment reporter in spring of 2019.

First published on June 25, 2023 / 9:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

