Manhattan streets packed for 2023 NYC Pride March

Millions of people lined the streets of Manhattan on Sunday for the annual New York City Pride March. CBS2's Hannah Kliger shows us how this year's festivities reflect the national struggle for LGBTQ+ rights. Read more: https://cbsn.ws/3pqZil1
