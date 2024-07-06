Heat advisories, excessive heat warnings in and around NYC Saturday

Were you woken up early this morning? Our first round of showers and thunderstorms rolled through, especially for areas north and west of the city on either side of sunrise. Alongside plenty of lightning, heavy downpours were the main story thanks to this tropical air we have.

Saturday will be downright oppressive. With dew points well into the 70s, it'll feel near or above 100 this afternoon for most inland locations.

Actual highs will range from the mid 90s in central New Jersey to the 80s right along the coasts. In response to the high heat and humidity, New York City has opened its cooling centers across the Big Apple.

Heat advisories and warnings continue until 8 p.m. Saturday. You know the drill by now: Take it easy, stay hydrated, and limit time in the direct sun.

If you're hitting the beach, please remember there is a high risk of rip currents for the south shore and moderate for N.J. Some more pop-up showers or a thunderstorm will be possible Saturday afternoon in this soupy air mass as a front washes out nearby. But as usual, it is not a washout. Just keep an eye to the sky for hit or miss cells later Saturday.

Sunday will be hot, dry, and a tad less humid. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s.

The dry weather will roll into Monday too, before scattered storms return to the forecast starting Tuesday. Stay cool out there.