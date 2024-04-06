New York Weather: Mini-warming trend begins Sunday, stretches into beginning of work week

Clouds and a lingering breeze dominated today's weather, but it was definitely a step up from what we've dealt with for the past week.

For tonight, it will be chilly once again, with lots of 30s in the suburbs to a low of 40 in the city.

Sunday looks to be the beginning of a mini warming trend, as highs reach the mid to upper 50s with less wind and more sun.

We'll warm even further by Monday into the 60s, and then widespread 70s by Tuesday.

Partly cloudy skies on Monday should present no issue with viewing the eclipse.